Florence B. Cheesman
Graveside services for Florence B. Cheesman, age 91, of Lisbon, NY and formerly of Newburgh, NY will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00AM at Lisbon Cemetery with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Cheesman passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Florence is survived by a daughter, Carol Lama and her husband, Julian; a son-in-law, Nelson Christenson and a grandson, Andrew Bell and his wife, Jennifer. She is predeceased by her husband of seventy years, Andrew Cheesman and a daughter, Linda Christenson. Florence was born on February 19, 1929, at home in Salisbury Mills, NY, the daughter of Calvin and Luella (Thompson) Baxter. After graduating from Washingtonville High School, she worked at the Fletcher Insurance Agency in Newburgh, NY. Her marriage to Andrew Cheesman was celebrated on May 16, 1948. She soon gave up working outside the home to care for their two daughters. When she rejoined the workforce, Florence acted as an investigative assistant for the IRS in Newburgh. Florence enjoyed life, learning to golf, quilting, volunteering at Grace United Methodist Church in Newburgh, and sharing good times with family and friends. She valued her friendships and was grateful for their support during her illness after she left her home in Newburgh to live near her daughter. Her church life was also important to her. She died in the fullness of her faith supported by the prayers of her church community. The last weeks of her illness were eased by the care and comfort of the hero-nurses of the Hospice of Saint Lawrence Valley for whom she often expressed her loving gratitude. Donations in Florence’s memory may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676; or to Grace United Methodist Church, VanNess Street, Newburgh, NY 12550. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
