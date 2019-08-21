Florence B. Gerdon, age 87, life resident of Richland and Pulaski moving to Florida in 1991, passed away Wednesday in Florida. Florence was born June 13, 1932 in Rome, NY, the daughter of Clinton and Ellen Widrig Balch. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1949. Florence married Charles Gerdon on April 7, 1951. She and her husband owned and operated Gerdon’s Grocery Store for 26 years before retiring in 1991. She was a former Fire Commissioner of the Richland Fire District and a youth leader at the Richland School.
Surviving are her husband, Charles E. Gerdon and one daughter, Gloria Gunning of Melbourne, FL.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Tuesday, August 27th at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski with burial in Richland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral.
