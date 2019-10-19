Heuvelton — Florence C. Peck, 74, of Lisbon Street, formerly of Hermon, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 18, 2019 under Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home Inc. located at 324 New York Avenue, in Ogdensburg.
She was born on February 14, 1945 in Savannah, Georgia the daughter of the late Theodore & Florence (Carter) Boling. She graduated from Savannah High, she later attended Georgia Southern University. She married Carlton Peck on May 13, 1967 at the First Christian Church. She was primarily a homemaker, she enjoyed spending time with her family, one of her favorite things to do was attend the St. Lawrence County Fair.
Her husband Mr. Carlton Peck alongside his wife, Florence and his family organized the events for Carlton Peck Band Day Awards at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair for over 56 years. This was a tradition that was started by Carlton Peck, the family gives out numerous awards to local marching bands from St. Lawrence and Jefferson County.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years; Carlton Peck, Heuvelton; a son, Sean A. Peck, Gouverneur; A daughter, Angela (Glen) Peck-Harden, Savannah, Georgia; Kelly (Chris) Brickey, Statesboro, Georgia. Two grandchildren, Robyn Clayton and Matthew (Shardae) Clayton, all from Savannah, GA and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held in Savannah Georgia at a later date. Burial will take place in the Greenwich Cemetery, Georgia.
In Lieu of flowers Memorial donations in her memory can be made to:
Make a Wish Foundation America
Gift Processing
1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400
Phoenix, AZ 85016
