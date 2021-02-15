MASSENA: Florence E. Clark, age 98, formerly of Raymondville passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Massena Hospital surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Calling hours for Florence will be held Saturday February 27, 2021 at Emmanuel Congregational Church from 1:30pm to 2:30pm. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00pm with Rev. Judy Van Kennen presiding. Burial will be held in Hale Cemetery, Norfolk in at the convenience of the family. Mandatory face covering and social distancing will be observed for those in attendance.
Memorial contribution may be acknowledged to Emmanuel Congregational Church UCC; 39 W Orvis Street, Massena, New York 13662.
Family and friends are encouraged to share any photos, stories, memories or online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
