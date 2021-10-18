Florence Emma White age 88, formally from Adams, NY, died October 14, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County where she was a resident since May 4th of this year.
Florence was born January 22, 1933 in the Town of Hounsfield, the daughter to Eugene (Jack) and Emma Ingerson Fitchette. She graduated with the Class of 1950 from Clayton High School, Clayton, NY.
On April 26, 1952, Florence married James R. O’Connor in Copenhagen, NY. After 25 years of marriage, it ended in divorce on April 6, 1977. He later passed away on September 18, 1983.
She was baptized on September 16, 1972 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She later met Wesley White from Webster, NY and fell in love and married him on September 26, 1981. They both were faithful Christians until their deaths. He passed away on October 27, 2004.
She was employed by Model Homes Sewing Company in Watertown and later at Lally’s Manufacturing Company in Adams, New York. She was homemaker, seamstress and a cleaner outside her home. She was known for her sewing ability which became handy clothing her seven children. Her favorite past time was her gardening. She always had a huge vegetable garden every year. What she didn’t can or freeze, she gave away. She grew strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, garlic, and rhubarb. Florence loved tending to her flowers and fruit/nut trees that were spread out over her property.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah DeRemer of Winder, Georgia and Patricia Stefanik of Glen Park, NY. She also has five sons and two daughter in laws, Richard (Candi) of Watertown, NY, Timothy of Clayton, North Carolina, Norman of Black River, NY, Anthony of Glen Park, NY and Frederick (Lisa) of New Haven, NY. She also had a stepdaughter, Marcia Romero (White) of Webster, NY.
The extended family consist of nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great - great grandsons that have a baby sister on the way, and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by four brothers, Norman of Sackets Harbor, NY, Ted (Linda) of Rochester, NY, Paul (Sheila) of Oriskany, NY, Allen (Cathy) of Clayton, NY and three sister in laws, Mary Fitchette of Clayton, NY, Joan Fitchette of La Fargeville, NY and Carrie Kenney of Henderson, NY.
Florence is predeceased by both her husbands, both of her parents, a sister, Helen Donato of Watertown, NY and three brothers, one at infancy, John of La Fargeville, NY and Eugene of Clayton, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Funeral services will be held on October 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm via Zoom conference. You can join online at https://zoom.us or dial in at 646-558-8656. Use the conference ID: 813-4356-2389 and password: 2021 for both.
