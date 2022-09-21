Florence Erickson Hains, 88, formerly of Lorraine, passed away on September 18, 2022 in Zephyrhills, FL. There are no public services. Private burial will be in the Rural Cemetery in Adams, New York.
Local arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home, Inc, Adams, NY.
Born on March 6, 1934 to Oscar and Ella Erickson, Florence grew up in Lorraine and graduated from Adams High School. After graduation, she lived in the Syracuse area, working for Carrier Corporation until retirement. She then moved to Florida, and in her later years, married Chester Hains on September 27, 2014 where they resided in Zephyrhills.
Florence is survived by her husband, Chester Hains, Florida, her sister-in-law, Irene Erickson, Lorraine, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and their wives, Allen and Yvonne Erickson, Cecil and Lorraine Erickson, and her brother Alfred. She was also preceded in death by her two nephews, David and Richard Erickson.
Florence loved to travel, play bingo, and spend time with family and friends.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.