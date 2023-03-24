Florence G. Martin

On March 19, 2023 Florence passed from us at 102 years of age with her family beside her, to join her husband in heaven.
Florence was born on January 21, 1921 in Rodman, NY to Florence Gertrude and Preston Heath. She and her brother and sisters grew up on the family farm in Rodman, NY. On June 28, 1942, Florence was married to Bernard Leo Martin and eventually returned to the Rodman Farm to care for her parents and younger sister. After 35 years, they moved to Adams, NY. Florence was a life-long Dairy Farmer and Caregiver.
Florence was predeceased by her husband: Bernard Martin; her mother and father; eldest sister: Angie Otis; brother: Webster Heath, twin sister: Anna Conway; her youngest sister: Viola Heath; and by her son-in-law, Donald Scott. She is survived by her daughter: Dianne R. Scott of Cornwall, NY, with whom she resided for 14 years; her two grandchildren: Aaron Scott and wife (Stephanie) and Rebecca Scott Magron and husband (Jean-Philippe); and her seven great-grandchildren: Katelynn, James, Matthew and Preston Scott, and Amélia, Julianne and Elodie Magron; also, nephews: Allen Heath and wife (Debra), Kenneth Conway and wife (Sally) and Niece Elaine Grieco.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.