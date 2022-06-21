Florence J. Storms, 92, formerly of Cicero, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Born in New Bremen, NY to the late Seth and Olivia Schulz, she graduated from Lowville Schools and CCBI. She was Secretary of Storms Plating, retired in 1984, and for over 20 years wintered in Christmas, FL. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Leon; sister, Miriam; son, Gary; granddaughters, Amber and Andrea and her husband of 70 years, William, on July 9, 2018. Surviving are her sons, Donald, William, Douglas, David, and Kevin; siblings, Niles, Louise and Grant; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services were held at Fergerson Funeral Home, North Syracuse with burial in North Syracuse Cemetery. Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Mars Hill Network, 4044 Makyes Rd. Syracuse, NY 13215 https://www.marshillnetwork.org.
Florence J. Storms
June 11, 2022
