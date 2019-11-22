CROGHAN- Florence Jantzi, of Kirschnerville Road, wife of Wilbur Jantzi passed away on Friday morning, November 22, 2019 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
Calling hours will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Naumburg Mennonite Church. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Naumburg Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
In addition to her husband Wilbur, Florence is survived by her children and their spouses; Jeanette and Darrell Roggie of Castorland; Emily and Glenn Beller of Carthage; Stanley and Christine Jantzi of Croghan; Alan and Dawn Jantzi of Croghan; 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Delvin Mast of Grantsville, MD; two sisters in law, Kathleen and Joyce Moser; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by three sisters, Irene Zehr, Lorena Moser, Loretta Moser; and three brothers, Elmer, Elton and Ellis Moser.
Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
