Fowler - Florence L. “Sis” Besaw, 86, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at United Helpers in Canton.
Calling hours will be on Friday, July 1st from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, prior to a funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Nichole Fullerton officiating and burial to follow in Hailesboro Cemetery.
Florence was born on July 10, 1935 in Fowler, the daughter of Charles and Rachel (May) Besaw.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1955 and assisted her parents on the family dairy farm and in raising her siblings on the Shantyville Road in Fowler where she lived most of her life.
Sis enjoyed spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens, tending to her animals, donating time to animal rescue groups, and feeding the birds.
She is survived by her siblings Charles Besaw of Fowler, John Besaw and his husband Scott Henni of Massachusetts, Linda Farley and her husband Frank of New Mexico, Gloria Goodman of Ogdensburg, Sandra Baker of Edwards, her nieces and nephews Trevor, Justin, Mark, Veronica, Sarah, Katherine, and Joshua. Sis is predeceased by her parents Charles and Rachel and her nephew Jason Youngs.
Memorial donations in honor of Florence are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
