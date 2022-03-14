Floyd C. Waterson

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.