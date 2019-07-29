Floyd Henry Webb, 95, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Samaritan Medical Center.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown at 11:00 AM with Rev. Paul Luisi, pastor of Concordia Lutheran Church, presiding. There will be no calling hours.
Floyd was born in Ahmeek, MI on December 13, 1923, son of the late Frederick Henry and Beatrice Curtis Webb where he grew up and attended the Lutheran church. After graduating from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, WI in 1942, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps on April 23, 1943. He was proud of his military service especially participating during the Normandy Invasion, and also served in Rome-Arno, southern and northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe. He received the European African Middle Eastern Theater Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon, and the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. He was honorably discharged on November 15, 1945.
On September 7, 1946 Floyd was united in marriage to Catherine Marie Breckenridge in Manitowoc, WI. Mrs. Webb died August 13, 2016.
The couple moved to Appleton, WI, then to Sacramento, CA. Floyd worked for the State of California as a computer programmer for 22 years and retired in 1991. They moved to Watertown and partnered with their daughter, Bonnie, in the Plaza Sports Center until it was sold in the mid 1990’s. They left NY to live in North Platte, NE where their son, Bob, lived and enjoyed their full retirement from work. Floyd was an avid golfer and former member of the Watertown Golf Club.
He is survived by his daughter Mary E. (Joseph A.) Fiorentino, Watertown; son-in-law, Lionel “Lee” Hector, Chaumont; daughter-in-law, Sherri Morris, Kearney, NE; six grandchildren, Doug (Chandra) Webb, Tammy (Randy) Davis, Lisa (Joseph) Lajoie, Joseph (Jessica) Fiorentino II, Matthew (Cari) Bates, and Dawn (David) Jobson; thirteen great grandchildren, Maddox Webb, Bridgette Davis, Jason Davis, Mason Bates, Gabriel Lajoie, Giavana Lajoie, Makayla Fiorentino, Travis (Kelly) Workman, Colin Workman, Logan Pete, Nicholas Spicer, Samuel Spicer, and Sophia Spicer; one great great granddaughter, Scarlett Workman; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Floyd was predeceased by his son, Robert F. Webb, February 17, 2014, daughter, Bonnie L. Hector, March 9, 1998; four brothers, Douglas, Vernon, William, and Harry Webb; and five sisters, June Rindt, Arbutus Benny, Joyce Dueno, Shirley Webb, and Myrna Ford.
In lieu of flowers, donation in his name may be made to the American Heart and Stroke Assoc., Founders Affiliate, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Online condolences to Floyd’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
