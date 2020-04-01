Floyd R. Barber, 89, of Franklin WI passed away peacefully on Saturday March 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born September 24, 1930 in Watertown, NY to Leon and Mabel and was a postal carrier until an injury disabled him for life. In 1973 Floyd had 5 brain operations and the doctors informed us at the time to be prepared because he probably wouldn’t make it. Thanks to the undying love of his wife Pat and his loving family, he lived 47 more years. Dad was on of the toughest men this world ever had. He is with Jesus. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy and enter the Marine Corp and served during the Korean War. “Once A Marine, Always A Marine”. Floyd is survived by his wife, Patricia of 59 years, sons Chuck (Amy) and Ron (Tara), sister Beverly Harding and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his his parents and brother Charlie. There will be no calling hours, Floyd donated his body to science to continue to help others.
