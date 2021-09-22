Norwood – Floyd R. Deleel, 85 passed away Tuesday at Canton Potsdam Hospital. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29th at Knapps Station Community Church in Norwood, from 10 am to 11 am followed by his funeral service. Burial will follow at Brookdale Cemetery. Arrangements are with Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Floyd R. Deleel
