CARTHAGE- Francelia Mae Ross (Lee), 91, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was born on February 28, 1929 in Whitehall, New York to the late John and Sarah Anna Campney Leddick. She received her GED in her 20’s.
She was a clerk at the former Five-and- Dime convenience store, in North Creek, NY; also, she was a Telephone Operator in Brooklyn, NY and Bethlehem, PA. Additionally, she spent a few years as a Butcher’s Assistant in North Creek, NY.
She married Howard A. Ross on October 19, 1950 in the Parsonage at Bakers Mills Wesleyan Churchill; the marriage ended in divorce in 1997.
Lee was a member of the First Nazarene Church in Carthage, NY. She loved Jesus Christ and cherished her relationship she had with him.
Lee enjoyed embroidery, music, movies and TV, singing and sending cards & letters to family and friends. She will be missed by many people.
She is survived by her children, Howard M. Ross of Albany, NY; Jane (Terry) Dowling, of East Pitcairn, NY; Douglas J. Ross of Fine, NY; G. Susan (Joe) Simon and several siblings, Mike Leddick, Sylvia Goodspeed, Margaret McLean, Gregg Leddick, Gretchen Leddick; 9-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Fine, New York with the Reverend Jim Meola, Retired Minister, Officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service; Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
