Frances Anderson Luck, 92, Watertown, NY passed away on November 25, 2019, at her son’s home in Clayton surrounded by family. She was under the care of Hospice. Born May 16, 1927, Frances was the daughter of Frank B. Anderson and Alice Mae (Derouin) Anderson. She graduated from Watertown High School in the Class of 1945 and attended Syracuse University studying Interior Design. She married Ludwig “Lud” J. Luck of Norwood, NJ in 1952. They lived in New Jersey where Ludwig was working with his father’s business, Meadowbrook Farms. They returned to Watertown to run her family’s business, Anderson’s Fabrics, which was established in 1938 and located primarily on Public Square. They retired in 1992. Lud predeceased her that year. She moved to Clayton in early 2017 after 65 years at her home on Ontario Drive South where she was known as “the mayor”.
Frances is survived by a son, Paul, daughter-in-law, Mary, and her beloved friend, Dolly, the miniature dachshund. She enjoyed (friendly) bridge, reading, crossword puzzles, sewing, traveling, family, friends and neighbors. Her love of animals and their well-being was an important part of her life. Another passion was gardening. Her home and gardens were included as a destination on a number of house tours. Weeds dared not appear in her meticulously kept flower beds and lawn. She was active as a volunteer with the Laurel Twig, Samaritan Auxiliary and Jefferson County Historical Society.
Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family. At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Should one wish, donations can be made in her memory to the Frances Anderson Luck Foundation, which focuses on Veterinary Sciences scholarships, c/o The Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
