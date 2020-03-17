Frances E. King, 82, formerly of Boon Street, passed away March 15, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home.
Mrs. King was born on September 18, 1937, daughter of Frank and Estella (Sypher) Greco. In 1955, she graduated from Watertown High School. She married Dennie D. King on August 5, 1960 at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Anthony Milia officiating.
For many years, Mrs. King was a bookkeeper for Carriage House Motors, D Chevrolet and Bob Kurts Automotive. She also was employed as a bookkeeper with the Danbury Mint in Connecticut. At the end of her career she was a personal assistant for Caregivers.
Mrs. King was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, the secretary and treasurer for Watertown Women’s City Bowling League and enjoyed bowling often.
Surviving are her four sisters, Mary Barcomb, Watertown, Louise Durante, Quincy, MA, Sharon Redden, Watertown, Sheila ( Charles) Branche, Sackets Harbor, a brother, Gaetano ( Patricia) Greco, Ellisburg, NY, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A brother Richard, his wife Gail Greco and a sister Carol Walti died before her.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral will be scheduled in the future. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery following the funeral service. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.