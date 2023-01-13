Frances E. McBride 89 of Monroe City Indiana passed away on December 31st 2022 at her home with family by her side. Frances was born in Copenhagen New York to Earl and Anna Bennett (Parks) on April 7th 1933, she was a graduate of Indian River Central high School. Frances married Eric C. McBride on July 18th 1960 in Maryland. Frances was a homemaker and mother, she worked for Dr Spencer of Vincennes Indiana, she was a crossing guard for Lasalle Elementary, she delivered newspapers and meals on Wheels to the elderly of Knox county, Indiana. Frances went on to be a caregiver of children for many different families including her own grandchildren. she enjoyed cooking, sewing, picking strawberries, playing cards helping others, and being a wonderful grandmother and mother. Frances is preceded in death by Eric McBride (husband), her parents Earl Bennett, Anna Bennett and 15 siblings. Frances is survived by Timothy and Thomas McBride (sons), Stephanie McBride (daughter in-law) Dustin McBride, Haven McBride,Brayden McBride, Alana Munera McBride ( Grandchildren). Ronnie, Billy, Jane, Nancy, Linda, Kathy ( Stepchildren). There will be no memorial service as per the wishes of Frances, donations can be made in her memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Frances E. McBride
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.