Frances E. Stern, 99, of Great Neck, NY passed away peacefully at home on Sunday April 26th, 2020.
Frances was born on June 8th, 1920 in New York City, she was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Joseph, and Jenny Interland. She graduated from Baldwin High School; and from Hofstra University, with honors. She was married to Dr. Milton Stern for 65 years . Dr. Stern passed away in 2007. Her Daughter Dr. Judith Torres (Jose) passed away in June 2017, survived by her spouse.
Frances is survived by her son, Daniel E. Stern, and his wife Sandra L, of Watertown, NY, Grandchildren Julie Signor (Patrick), Watertown NY, and Anne Stevens, (Timothy) Canandaigua, NY & Joel Torres, Forest Hills, NY. She is also survived by Great Grand Children; David E. Signor, Jordan P. Signor and Hannah N. Stevens.
Frances was an internationally known scholar on the writing of French author Marcel Proust. She was featured in multiple issues of Adam, a British Arts and Literary quarterly publication. She also wrote a definitive text used for the study of Proust’s work. She was a Guest Lecturer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
She was greatly proud of the fact that she was a breast cancer survivor for more than 40 years.
Her family is requesting that any donations be made to the Northern New York NY Community Foundation, 131Washington St. , Watertown, NY 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.