Frances Helena Clendinneng (nee Boylan) Born August 27, 1927 in St. Eustache QC passed away peacefully February 03 , 2020 at Glen Stor Dun Lodge in Cornwall ON. Predeceased by her husband Stephen and daughter Carol. Frances, Stephen and son Gordon spent many years in Helena, NY. Survived by her children Stephen, Danny (Eve), Charles (Carina) and Gordon (Bonnie) and her many grandchildren. As she requested, no exposure or services will be done. Gone but never forgotten, living for always in our hearts and memories. For additional information or family condolences please contact her son Gordon at gclendinneng1@cogeco.ca
