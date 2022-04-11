Frances J. (Phillips) Brenon, 80, Henderson, wife of Robert Brenon, passed away Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at the Halifax Health Hospice Residence, Edgewater, FL...
A funeral mass will be 12 noon, Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Rt 3, Henderson. Burial with military honors will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Henderson. Calling hours will be Monday April 18th from 2pm – 4pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville
She is survived by her husband, Robert, Henderson; her sisters Harriet (Phillips) Wilcox, Sandy Creek and Linda Phillips Waggoner, Orwell; a brother Frank Phillips, Henderson; nieces and nephews.
Frances was born in Henderson, January 27, 1942, a daughter to Clarence and Bertha Jenks Phillips. She graduated from Henderson Central School. Frances served in the US Navy from 1961-1967. She married Robert Brenon August 19, 1969.
Frances was an accountant for Blue Cross / Blue Shield, Watertown for many years.
She was a member of the Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and the Dexter American Legion. Frances enjoyed spending many hours in her vegetable garden and flower garden. Mr. and Mrs. Brenon spent winters in Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Henderson.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
