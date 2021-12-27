Frances J. Rounds

Frances Joyce Rounds (known by her friends and family as Peggy) 81, originally from Carthage, NY of passed away peacefully on December 25, 2021. She was born to parents Lorne Fuller Barker and Carrie Rosalie Russell, on January 11, 1940 in Watertown, NY.
Peggy is survived by Stephen Rounds-son, Tina (Brian) Carson-daughter, Timothy Rounds-son, Phillip (Diedre) Rounds-son, Carol Pitcher-sister, James (Alice) Barker-brother, Robert (Judy) Barker-brother, Ronald Barker-brother, Linda (Richard) Mooney-sister, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by Wilbur Rounds-husband, Wilbur Joseph Rounds-son, Robert Rounds-son, Charles Barker-brother, Dean Barker-brother, Norma Astafan-sister.
The family has entrusted Pine Rest Funeral Home (Foley, Alabama) with her cremation. A casting ceremony will be held at a date and place to be determined Spring 2022.
