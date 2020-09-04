Frances L. Hogle

Frances L. McLean Hogle, 75, of Hermon, died peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the LaPoint Adult Home; where she was surrounded by her loving family.
Frances was born January 19, 1945 in Abilene, Texas; daughter of Oliver and Margaret (Fletcher) McLean. She graduated from Cooper High School in Abilene, Texas and later from SUNY Canton. On August 31, 1963, Frances was united in marriage with Vernon C. Hogle. Together the couple raised five children, Scott (Nova) Hogle of Colton; Jeff (Deidra) Hogle of Broken Arrow, OK; Karen (Brad) LaPoint of Hermon; Roger (Diane) Hogle of Oakfield, NY and Donna (Scott) Gilbert of Colton.
Growing up, Frances loved to sing, in her teen years she was lead singer in a band. Her mama and daddy were her biggest fans and made sure to be in the front row of every show. Her love for singing carried in to her later years as well. She also enjoyed reading and sewing, but most of all, she wanted to be wherever her children and grandchildren were, because spending time with family was her highest priority. When she wasn’t singing or spending time with family, Frances worked from 1990-2007 as the office manager for The Home Front gift shop and interior decorating store, on Main Street in Canton.
She is survived by her husband, five children, her beloved grand and great-grandchildren, a brother, Jim (Linda) McLean and nieces, nephews and friends.
She is predeceased by her parents, Oliver and Margaret, brothers, Charles and Elbert McLean and a sister, Edna Ruth McLean.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York 13676 or to the American Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St; Syracuse, New York 13204.
Calling hours for Frances will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home; Canton. There will be a memorial service held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the funeral home as well. Facial coverings will be required. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Frances L. McLean Hogle are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
