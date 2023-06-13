MASSENA - Frances M. Lambert peacefully passed away on June 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after battling pneumonia. Born in New Jersey in 1948, she graduated from the University of Maryland with a MA degree in Speech Pathology. It was during her university years that she met her future husband, John Lambert, to whom she was married for 50 remarkable years. Fran dedicated her entire career to the Massena Central School District, serving as a passionate speech therapist at the elementary level. She was deeply committed to helping her students reach their full potential and tirelessly advocated for those in need of additional support. Fran retired in 2003, leaving behind a lasting impact on her students and colleagues. In retirement, Fran discovered a love for quilting, adorning not only her own home but also the homes of her loved ones with cozy quilts. She actively contributed to her community as a long-standing member and one time president of the Massena Garden Club. Fran was a dedicated member and integral part of St. John’s Episcopal Church, where she served on the Vestry and many other committees. Cape Cod held a special place in Fran’s heart, and she enjoyed completing every Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle. Above all, Fran cherished her role as Mimi, being the best grandmother to her three grandchildren. She provided them with endless love and support, whether snuggling up for countless books, sorting Legos with expertise, driving toy cars, or just being there to listen to their stories. Her grandsons will forever remember her warm and comforting cuddles. Fran received a life-saving lung transplant in 2009 and honored her donor by diligently following a strict medical regimen and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She defied the odds, surviving an exceptional 13.5 years post-transplant, surpassing the medical average of 5 years. Fran is survived by; her children, Matthew Rene Lambert of Florida; Jeffrey Paul Lambert (Jessica) of Plattsburgh; and Sara (David) Gutierrez of Syracuse; her grandsons, Evan and Luke Gutierrez and Bodhi Lambert; her sister, Susan Meisinger of Orleans, MA; and her brothers, Richard Meisinger of Boulder, CO and Jeff Meisinger of Green Bay, WI. Fran Lambert leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and resilience. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. A service of Christian burial will be performed at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Massena, NY, on Saturday June 24, at 11AM. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the American Lung Association or the Massena Humane Society. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Frances M. Lambert
June 8, 2023
