MASSENA - Frances M. Lambert peacefully passed away on June 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after battling pneumonia. A service of Christian burial will be performed at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Massena, NY, on Saturday June 24, at 11AM. A reception will follow. A complete obituary will appear when available. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
Frances M. Lambert
