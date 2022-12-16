Frances Major, of North Lawrence, passed away December 14, 2022 at the age of 95 at Albany Med. Funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Champlain on Friday December 23 at 11:00 AM. A full obituary may be found at www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com
Frances Major
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.