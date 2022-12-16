Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frances Major

  • 0
Frances Major

Frances Major, of North Lawrence, passed away December 14, 2022 at the age of 95 at Albany Med. Funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Champlain on Friday December 23 at 11:00 AM. A full obituary may be found at www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.