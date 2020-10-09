Frances Siragusa Barry, 78, lifelong resident of Watertown, passed away at Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Barry was born on December 6, 1941, in Watertown, daughter of Benjamin and Lena Pastizzo Siragusa. After losing her mother at young age, Frances was also raised by her maternal grandparents and a second mother Catherine McMillan Siragusa. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1960 and cosmetology school in Watertown. On April 15, 1961, she married her lifelong sweetheart, Gerald Lawrence Barry at St. Anthony’s Church with Reverend Joseph N. Siestito officiating. Their marriage of 48 years was filled with love and an undying commitment to family. Mr. Barry died in 2010.
Mrs. Barry was a devoted mother of five children (all born within seven years). She had a quick wit and loved to tell endless stories. She made the best pasta sauce and never let anyone leave her home hungry. She treated everyone with empathy and compassion and never complained about anything in her life. Instead, always choosing to work hard from love. Additionally, she owned and operated Barry’s Beauty Bar in her home until her retirement in 1998. She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and St. Patrick’s Church, volunteered at Madonna Home, Mercy of NNY and was involved with her treasured family, friends and neighbors.
Surviving are five children: Marie McCready, Watertown; Robert (Leslie) Barry, Seattle, WA.; Steven Barry, Watertown; Lorraine Barry, Watertown; Sandra (Jon) Macy, Watertown; two brothers: Michael Siragusa and Patrick (Maureen) Siragusa, both of Watertown; a sister, Anna Marie (Richard) Musto, Schenectady; a sister in law, Lynne Siragusa, Rochester; a brother in law, Edward (MaryAnn) Barry, Tarpon Springs, FL.; thirteen grandchildren, who knew her as Noni; eighteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, a beloved brother, Benjamin Siragusa, of Rochester; and a great grandson, Gabriel Caldwell, of Watertown; proceeded her in death.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, October 14 th from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 15 th at 10am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601; St. Patrick’s Church, 123 S. Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601; or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.