Francine R. Petersen, of Watertown passed away June 14, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.
At Francine’s request, there will be no calling hours and a private burial will take place with the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, cards of condolence and donations may be made in Francine’s memory to the Italian American Civil Association or to one’s favorite charity, c/o D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc., 135 Keyes Ave., Watertown, NY 13601.
