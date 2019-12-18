Francis A. Howley Jr., 74, of Oswego passed on December 17th, 2019. Born in Lowville, he was the son of the late Francis Howley Sr. and Lea Winter of Oswego.
Francis married his wife of 52 years, Kay F. (Feeney) Howley and raised their two boys.
Francis worked for and retired from Niagara Mohawk, where he was employed as Superinten-dent for 35 years.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife Kay.
In addition to his mother, Lea Winter, Francis is survived by his loving wife, Kay; his two sons, Jeffery F. (Beth) Howley of Inverness, FL and Christopher F. (Jay) Howley of Louisville, KY; his sister, Sandra Scott of Oswego; two grandchildren, Patrick (Sean) Howley and Nicole (Chase) Owen; and two great grandchildren, Elliana and Killian. .
Calling hours will be on Friday, December 20th, 2019 from 10-11am with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
