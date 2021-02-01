Calling hours for Francis A. Parker, Jr. Watertown will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Friday February 5th. Spring burial will be in the Brookside Cemetery. Mr. Parker passed away Sunday, January 24th at the Samaritan Medical Center. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
