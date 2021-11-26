Francis A. Phelps, 85, Rutland Center, passed away Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home.
The funeral will be 11 am Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown with Pastor Linda Wiltse from the Champion-Natural Bridge United Methodist Church’s officiating. Burial will be for the convenience of the family. Calling hours are Friday from 2 pm – 6 pm at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife Beverly; two daughters Lucinda (Joseph) Riches and Janice Phelps, both of Rutland; his grandchildren Alex Clement, Kayle Simmons, Desire’ Finn, Joellen Trainham and Jason Riches; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by four brothers Robert, Jack, Fred, and Claude Phelps, one sister Gertrude Davis and a foster brother Ron O’Dell.
Francis was born January 26, 1936, a son to Melvin and Dora Wagner Phelps. He was educated in a one room schoolhouse and later at Carthage High School. He served with the US Marines from 1955-1957. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he worked as a farm hand and St. Regis Papermill.
Francis was a successful farmer from 1960 until retiring from farming in 1978. After retiring, he owned and operated a cattle trucking business.
Francis married Beverly Oberton June 29, 1957 at the First United Methodist Church.
Francis was a lifetime member of the Rutland Fire Department and the Masonic Order, the Moose Lodge in Okeechobee, FL and was a member and past president of the Rutland Community Center. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
