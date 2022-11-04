Massena, NY: Funeral Services for Francis Adrian Taraska, will be held on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY, with full Military Honors.
Francis passed away on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 surrounded by his family; beloved husband, father, and Papa, Francis Adrian Taraska, died at the age of 86 after a swift battle with cancer.
Donations can be shared in Frank’s name to Trinity Catholic School’s Endowment Fund; 188 Main Street, Massena, New York 13662.
Family and friends are invited to share online condolences and memories by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
