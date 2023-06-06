MASSENA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Francis B. LaDuke, 81, of Allen Street will be held June 10, 2023 at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Massena. His family will receive friends prior to the mass beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in White Church Cemetery, Lisbon. Mr. LaDuke passed away December 30, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
Francis B. LaDuke
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.