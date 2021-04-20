Francis “Chick” Anthony Garifo, 80, from Watertown, NY left this world peacefully after succumbing to a short, debilitating fight with respiratory illness on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Graduating from Sacred Heart Academy in Watertown with the class of 1957, he went into a financial loan career with Beneficial Finance working his way up to branch manager where he held positions in Watertown WI, Elmira NY, Hornell NY, Syracuse NY, Auburn NY and Phoenix, AZ. He retired after 25 years and subsequently transitioned to a new career working for Karsten Manufacturing, the makers of Ping Golf Clubs in Phoenix. He held office positions and
moved into sales where he was promoted to regional sales manager for upstate New York, northern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. He maintained two households in both Arizona and New York during his 18 year career in golf sales. He was active in his Catholic Parishes and had a profound love for his Christian faith and for our Lord and Savior. An avid golfer, Chick also loved to travel on cruise ships and to visit tropical paradises of the Cribbean and Hawaiian Islands. He was an enthusiastic lover of music, playing trumpet and guitar and participated in several choral units both in community and church organizations. He loved live performance and enjoyed concerts, especially by Neil Diamond and Jimmy Buffett.
He retired a second time and remained in Arizona living in the golf communities of both Ahwatukee and Sun Lakes in the years 2002 to 2019 where he was passionately active in all of the golfing opportunities afforded by those communities. In 2019 he made his final move to Kona, Hawaii where he lived his remaining days.
Chick married the love of his life, Mary A. (Birchenough) of Mannesville, NY in 1960 and they enjoyed 61 years of wedded bliss.
He is survived by his wife, Mary and their 3 children, Roxanne (Garifo and wife Dianne Tell), Gregory (Garifo and husband Gregory Grantham) both of Phoenix and his youngest daughter Paula (and husband Bryan Knight) of Kona, Hawaii. His surviving siblings are younger sister Carol (Grabek) of Mesa, AZ and older brother Maurice Garifo of Tucson, AZ. Also surviving are triplet grandchildren, the girls of eldest daughter Roxanne; Charlene (Curiale), Stephanie (husband, Jeff Zemla), and Regina (Curiale). Surviving as well are 2 great grandchildren, Regina’s son Rawley (Smith) and Stephanie’s daughter, Natalie (Zemla).
