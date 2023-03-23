Francis D. Brown, 81, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Born February 22, 1942, in Rockville, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Harvey and Jennie (Graczyk) Brown.
Francis was the co-owner and operator of many businesses including The Century House in 2007.
In addition to his parents, Francis was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” (Gray) Brown.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael Brown, and Craig Brown and Craig’s wife Patricia; grandchildren, Carrigan Smith or Orwell, Kaitlin Brown of Oswego, and Rachel Brown of Syracuse; also four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held private to the family.
Donations in Francis’s name can be made to the Redfield Food Pantry, 8 School Road, Redfield, NY 13437.
