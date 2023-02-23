Francis “Fran” Alden Barkley February 12, 2023 Francis Alden Barkley, 92, of Phoenix, NY passed away peacefully on Sunday Feb. 12, 2023 at his home. Born in Massena, NY on Mar. 9, 1930 to his late parents Vera Irene (Barkley) and Sanford Alden Barkley. A graduate of Massena H. S. 1948, later inducted into its Sports Hall of Fame, and played semi-pro football for the Massena Warriors. Fran was a U.S. Navy veteran, electrician’s mate aboard the USS Philippine Sea Aircraft Carrier from 1949-1952 total active duty time on that ship with 18 months of that spent in Korea, once it was deployed there. An electrician and member of IBEW Local 43, Clay, NY; life member and past chief of the Enterprise Fire Co. 1, Phoenix, NY. Participated on many fire company boards throughout Oswego County and the State of N.Y. Active in local government, Fran was involved with the Village of Phoenix. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years Eileen (Sharlow) Barkley in 2010; his brother and his wife Duane in 1996 and Onita in 2020. Surviving are his children Jeffery A. (Deborah) Barkley, Cindy (Larry) Pealo, and Scott (Doreen) Barkley; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his sister Joan Donaldson; nieces & nephews. Calling hours will be on Saturday March 18, 2023 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Phoenix Fire Co. Station, 457 Main St., Phoenix, with a funeral service and fire fighter honors at 2 p.m.. Burial, later date with military honors in Phoenix Rural Cemetery. Contributions in Fran’s memory to: Phoenix Enterprise Fire Co. 1 or Hospice of CNY. Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has taken care of his arrangements. agtfuneralhome.com
