Francis H. Kelley, 92, Educator, Interior Designer
Branford, CT. Francis H. Kelley, 92, of Plymouth Colony, died Friday October 11, 2019.
He was born August 1, 1927 at his parent’s home in Rodman, New York, son of Muriel Edmonds Kelley and Mark S. Kelley.
He was a graduate of Adams Center High School, Adams Center, New York. Prior to his graduation Francis enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was called into service upon graduation during World War II.
He enjoyed a varied career and was a graduate of the SUNY at Buffalo with a Bachelor of Science Degree and the University of Connecticut with a Master of Arts Degree.
He taught in the Niagara Falls, NY area schools before branching into a second career by attending art school at Pratt Institute in New York City where he studied Interior Design. He was an Interior Designer in New York City and lectured at the City College.
After moving to Connecticut, he was an Interior Designer in Hartford where upon he was called to the University of Connecticut at Storrs to teach Interior Design. After several years at the university, he moved on and was an Interior Designer and Lecturer at Wayside of Milford, Milford, CT.
Francis stayed busy in retirement by participating in his church choir and volunteering at the Peabody Museum and his local Hospice.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Louise Kelley (Corky) Yelle of Adams Center, NY. Nieces Julie (Brian) Mancroni, Frederick, MD and Amy (Charles) Lyttle, Rodman, NY, and Nephew Todd R. (Diane) Kelley, West Lafayette, IN. Grand-Nieces Mariah Mancroni, Heather Lyttle (Scotty) MacPherson, Mikayla Lyttle (Troy) Darrah and Grand Nephew, Benjamin (Kristen) Mancroni and Great Grand Nephew Wally Macpherson.
Francis was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard Kelley.
There will be a spring burial at Fairview Cemetery, Rodman, NY.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach R., Branford, CT 06405; The First Church of Christ, Rodman, NY 13682; or The Fairview Cemetery Association, Rodman, NY 13682.
P.S. From Mr. Kelley: “To my family and friends, it was great, I love you all.”
