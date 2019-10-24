Francis K. Stickney, 77, formerly of Brookdale and Potsdam, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. There will be no calling hours or services, but the family welcomes friends to gather and share memories with them at the Daniel L. Crowley American Legion Post -514 in Winthrop on Sunday, October 27 between 2-4 pm.
Frank was born in Potsdam, NY on July 31, 1942, son of Kenneth F. and Olga E. (Jones) Stickney of Norwood. He attended the rural, one room school in Brookdale in his youth and was a 1960 graduate of St. Lawrence Central School. He also attended Canton ATC. He married Venita M. Appleman on January 13, 1962, the marriage ended in divorce.
He is survived by his dearly loved companion, Fay Foster of Winthrop and their dog Journey; his three children, Mary Ann (Robert) McGreevy of Winthrop, Monica Brothers of Winthrop, and Russell (Mary) Stickney of Norwood; his brothers, Carlton of Norwood, Charlie of Garner, NC, and James (Valerie) of Norwood; his grandchildren Courtney (Dustin) Hollenbeck of Norfolk, Justin (Lisa) Brothers of Winthrop, Mitchel McGreevy of Winthrop, Michael “Alex” McGreevy of Iwakuni, Japan, Bailey Stickney of Norfolk, and Nathan Stickney of Norwood; also his great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Olga Stickney, and a brother, Earl Stickney.
Frank was well known for his knowledge of motor vehicles, especially Fords, and for his machining skills. In his younger days, Frank worked for Pahler’s in Potsdam, Agway in Norwood, NAPA machine shop in Potsdam, and later shared his knowledge with students in the classroom where he taught Ag Mechanics at BOCES in Norwood. In the late 1980’s, Frank took over the operation of Stickney’s Garage from his father, Ken. Frank was proud to share the story of how, at 9 years old, he helped his grandfather pour the concrete floors when it was constructed in 1953. Frank retired from Stickney’s Garage in 2015 due to the onset of Alzheimer’s.
Frank enjoyed spending time with his family at his camps in Hopkinton and St. Regis Falls, fishing, hunting and telling stories. He was respected, kind, and generous. He enjoyed visiting his neighbors and driving around the back roads.
Due to allergies, the family respectfully declines flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-Town Minor Hockey. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.