Francis Michael Hugo, beloved husband of Matile West Hugo, died peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home Scarborouqh, Maine on April 16, 2020. Mike was born Nov. 2,1936 in Watertown NY, the son of Dr. Francis Goodale Hugo and Doris Suffel Hugo. He was the grandson of Francis Marks Hugo, mayor of Watertown 1906-1914 and Secretary of State of New York 1914-1920.
Mike pursued a career in national politics working at the Republican National Committee, the Library of Congress, American Enterprise Institute, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives where he was Minority Staff Director of the Appropriations Committee for sixteen years. He co-authored “The Book on Congress.” During retirement he taught classes on the legislative process for the Office of Personnel Management and worked as a lobbyist.
In 1996 he rode his bicycle across the southern U.S. from the Pacific to the Atlantic oceans.
Mike is survived by his wife, Matile and their two sons, Michael Goodale Hugo and Buckley Jonathan Hugo (Rev.Diane Hoppe Hugo), grandchildren Thaddeus Hoppe Hugo and Magdalyn Michele Hugo, and sister Elinor Hugo Christie (Dr. Walter).
