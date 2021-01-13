Francis Vincent Aubertine, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather died peacefully Monday January 11, 2021 of Covid complications. Known to his family and friends as “Vinnie” or “Vint” he was a lifelong resident of Jefferson County, NY.
He was born June 15, 1936 in Theresa, NY to Walton and Genevieve Delaney Aubertine. Anyone, who had the pleasure of meeting Vinnie, remembers his kind soul and infectious smile. Growing up on the family farm in Cape Vincent, NY, it was there Vinnie’s love of family, animals and nature began. Vinnie attended Cape Vincent school system and graduated from High School in 1954. After graduating High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and entered into the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, Vinnie attended Cornell University and married his first wife Sally Ann Mason in 1958. After Sally’s death, he met Brenda Hyde and together they built a lifelong marriage of 53 years, working side by side with one another at their family farm in Clayton, NY. One of his greatest enjoyments was his family. Besides, working as a full time dairy farmer, he was a school bus driver for over 27 years. In his retirement, Brenda and Vinnie enjoyed their winters in Winter Haven, FL where they met a new contingent of lifelong friends.
Along with his wife Brenda, Vinnie is survived by his seven children; Jacquelyn Marie (Michael) Hyland, Cos Cob, Ct, Kevin Francis (Jane) Aubertine, Ontario, NY, Lori Ann (Donald) D’Amico, Pittsford, NY, Dale Patrick (Ginger) Aubertine, Monroe, NC, Carey Jean (George) McConnell, Keith Alan (Tracy) Aubertine, and Vincent Charles Aubertine all of Clayton, NY; 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; four siblings, Joan (Paul) Davis, Churchville, NY, Jerry (Beverly) Aubertine, Cape Vincent, NY, Ellen (Gary) Wood, Clayton, NY, and Terry (Linda) Aubertine, Cape Vincent, NY; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, Vinnie was predeceased by his son, Dean Francis Aubertine; three brothers, Walton, Paul, and Donald Aubertine; and three sisters, Marion Snyder, Beverly Galaydick, and Jean Aubertine.
His funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11am at St. Vincent of Paul Church, Cape Vincent, NY. Burial will be in the spring in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Rosiere, NY. Masks and social distancing required for attendance at all services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Clayton, NY and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vinnie’s name may be made to St Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.