Francis Washburn, formerly from Marcy, NY, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at the Oasis at Dodge Park senior home in Worcester, MA. He was 93 years old.
Francis was born on March 21, 1927 in Black River, NY, the second of three children of Clark E. Washburn and Hazel M. Washburn Stacy. He was raised and educated in Black River, graduating as salutatorian from Black River High School in 1944. After school, at the age of 17, he worked at Pine Camp, now Fort Drum, supervising German prisoners of war during World War II in preparing motor vehicles for shipment overseas. In early 1945, with the war still on, he joined the Navy, serving until after the war in 1946.
After his discharge from service, Francis worked at various jobs until joining the N Y Telephone Company as a lineman in 1948 where he was given the nickname, Frank. He held numerous jobs there including lineman, installer/repairman, and crossbar switchman before being promoted to Wire Chief at Watertown, NY. In 1969 he transferred to Utica, NY in the engineering department and later held jobs in interoffice facility planning in both Utica and Syracuse. He retired from NYNEX Network Engineering in 1988 after 40 years of service.
Francis married the former Norma Frances Stanton in Theresa, NY in 1959 and they enjoyed a 53-year loving relationship until her death in 2012. They became proud parents of David, Stephen, and Julie with whom they spent considerable time including many summertime camping trips to New England, especially enjoying Cape Cod.
Francis enjoyed sports all his life, playing unorganized baseball and softball well into middle age. He also enjoyed swimming and skiing continuing both activities well into his 70’s.
Francis was a member of Maynard United Methodist Church, the Telephone Pioneers, and a 70+ year member of the American Legion Post 673 in Black River, NY. He was also an exempt member of the Black River Fire Department.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses, David and Cathy Washburn of Northborough, MA, Stephen and Stacey Washburn of Liverpool, NY, and Julie and Ron Warehime of Finksburg, MD., as well as 5 grandchildren John and Kathryn Washburn, Samantha Washburn, and Brian and Leah Warehime. Other survivors include several nieces and nephews.
A small funeral service is planned for Thursday, August 6 at 10AM at Maynard United Methodist Church, 9626 Maynard Dr, Marcy, NY 13403 with appropriate social distancing guidelines in place, face masks must be worn. Live streaming of the service will be available from the Church’s Facebook page. Burial will be in Sanford Corners Cemetery in Calcium, NY. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
