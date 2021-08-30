Francis X. Carney, Sr., 95, of Round Lake, NY, passed peacefully into eternal rest on August 26th. Francis was born in 1926 to William and Marie Carney of Hackensack, New Jersey. After serving in the U.S. Army during the last two years of World War II, he attended Clarkson University, Potsdam, N.Y. The day following his college graduation, he married his wife of 70 years, Margaret Ann (Peggy) Carney. Francis was employed by New York State Electric and Gas for 31 years in Binghamton, N.Y. as mechanical engineer and Associate Vice President of Research and Development. Upon retirement, he and his wife made their first retirement home in Colton, N.Y. on Higley Flow before relocating to Mount Pleasant, S.C. for the next 12 years. There Francis enjoyed serving as Flotilla Commander in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He also served as an instructor for sailing safety, as well as serving in various roles in artist guilds in the Charleston area as he developed his love and talent for watercolor painting. He and Peggy enjoyed many years of South Carolina living and traveling abroad before ultimately returning to upstate N.Y. to be closer to their children and growing families.
Francis was predeceased by his wife, Peggy, and his sister, Wilma Gurlacz, as well as two beloved sons-in-law Bruce Machold and George Khachadourian. He is survived by seven children, William Carney, Thomas Carney (Linda), Susan Dimmick (Phil), Mary Machold, his caretaker for the past several years, Patrick Carney (Paula), Ellen Khachadourian and Francis Carney, Jr.; and grandchildren Brent Carney, Dana Carney, Timothy O’Connor (Casey), Shane O’Connor, Erin Carney, Brian Carney, Thomas Carney (Molly), Dylan Carney, Nicole Carney, Nicholas Khachadourian, Luke Khachadourian (Margaret), Kristian Khachadourian, Ava Khachadourian, Marco Carney and Mikayla Carney; 3 great-grandchildren, Olivia Carney, Delilah Carney and Patrick O’Connor, along with Cynthia Wittman, Timothy O’Connor, Sr. and Nancy Carney, parents of his grandchildren. Francis will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his great love for enjoying the beauty of God’s nature when hiking the Adirondack mountains, fishing & canoeing the waters of Northeast Canada, skiing, hunting, sailing and enjoying the quiet beauty of any patch of woods he found himself near.
The family wishes to thank Danielle and the staff at The Danforth Adult Care Center in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. for providing exceptional care for Francis in his final days. Private arrangements will be held by the family at a future date. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
