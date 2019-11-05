Francisco “Frank” C. Cassoni, 87, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Carthage, NY. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be 1 pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, Deferiet with Deacon Richard Staab, officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage, NY, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Born on January 22, 1932, in what was then known as the Italian Block on Wilna Avenue, Deferiet, NY, he was the son of the late Nicholas A. and Anna Gerace Cassoni. He married June Marie Murtha, June 19, 1954 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, NY. They resided in Carthage their entire married life. Mrs. Cassoni passed away March 3, 2015.
Frank attended grade school in Deferiet and served as Altar Boy at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church for many years. He went on to graduate from Augustinian Academy in 1950 after transferring from Carthage High School before the start of his senior year. He excelled in all sports during his high school days, especially baseball and continued to play baseball for a time after graduation, playing for the Deferiet Baseball League. We can still recall the stories we were told growing up how when “your Dad came up to bat, all players on the opposing team in the outfield would backup” expecting that “big” hit he was known for!
Frank served with the 808th Military Police at Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) from 1950-1952. After the service he went to work for the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet, retiring as No. 6 Paper Machine Manager after more than 42 years of service. He was a 3rd generation paper maker and took pride in the fact that his children and grandson would become 4th and 5th generation papermakers, respectively.
He was a former member of the Deferiet Fire Department in the early 1950’s as well as active in the local Carthage Boy Scouts organizations for a number of years as his sons participated. Both Frank and June would also become foster parents during the 1960’s, opening their home to many children.
Dad was quite a prankster as our family grew up, many a time hiding on the garage roof only to ambush any poor unsuspecting child that walked by with a water ballon or spray from the garden hose. We all have very fond memories of our childhood.
He was also a member of the Carthage American Legion Post No. 798 and enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood crafting and gardening.
Surviving are five children, Nicholas F. (LuAnn) Cassoni, Carthage; Lisa (Jospeh) Cook, Deferiet; Anna (Harry) Peck, Deferiet; Larry (Lisa) Cassoni, Carthage; Tracy (David) Gunderson, Natural Bridge; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three rothers-in-law, Robert (Shelby) Murtha, FL, James (Rickey) Murtha, Dexter, and David Cronk, Carthage; an aunt, Katherine (Gerace) Palladino, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A son, Christopher J., passed away in 1989 and his sister, Angeline Cronk in 2017.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the Augustinian Academy Booster Club, 317 West Street, Carthage, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
