Servant of God, Frank Curcio 81, died peacefully on August 25th. He was the colorful head of a loving family who were blessed to have so many years with this unforgettable man. Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Nancy Curcio, and his ﬁve children: Angel Mead and husband Dave, Frank Curcio Jr. and wife Debbie, Tina Corbin and husband Fran, Anthony Curcio, and Gina Curcio his youngest. daughter. Frank left behind grandchildren who he spoiled well into their adult years: Jenna Curcio-Corey, David Mead, Mariah Van Deusen, Spencer Corbin, Hailey Mead, Emily Babiel, Soﬁa Curcio; and great-grandchildren Madison Mead and Casey Corey. Frank also leaves behind his sister Adeline Restaino, and Anthony LaFreniere who was like a son to him. Frank had an extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbors and friends who he loved deeply. Frank’s lifelong best friend, Charlie Henning was more like a brother than a friend. Frank was predeceased by his parents Frank and Vincenza Curcio, and sister Lucille Winter. Frank was an accomplished businessman, mentor, volunteer, philanthropist, expert pizza maker, family comedian, gregarious storyteller, “amateur” hockey player, and serious man of God. Frank’s ﬁrst business was an Italian Restaurant. He segued into selling women’s clothing before going into the printing business. In 1984, Frank and Nancy founded Curcio Printing in Vestal, NY which is in its second generation of family ownership. Over his lifetime, meaningful service included: Hockey Coach for Susquehanna Valley High school-Conklin NY, Sertoma Club of Binghamton NY, Big Brother-Binghamton NY, Volunteers of America board member-Binghamton NY, Rotary-Johnson City NY, Knights of Columbus-Sackets Harbor NY, Volunteer Transportation of Watertown NY, and he served as a mentor to others when called to do so. Funeral arrangements are as follows: A receiving hour will be held at the church on Friday, September 1st prior to the 11:00 am Mass at St. Andrew’s Church, Sackets Harbor NY. Private burial ceremony to follow. In lieu of ﬂowers, donations can be made in Frank’s name to, Volunteer Transportation of Watertown NY. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
Frank Curcio
August 25, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
