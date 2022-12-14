Frank David Dittrich, 65, passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2022, at his home in Lake George, NY. Frank graduated from West Genesee High School in 1975 and SUNY Brockport in 1979. He married his beloved wife of 40 years, Kathleen, in 1982.
Frank is survived by his wife Kathleen (Kenny) Dittrich; three children Thomas, Paul, and Caitlin; two grandchildren, Briella and Connor; his mother, Carol (Couch) Dittrich; sisters Lisa and Linda Dittrich. He is predeceased by his father Charles Frank Dittrich. For the full obituary, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
