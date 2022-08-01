Frank E. Johnson Jr., 83, resident of Pulaski, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born February 9, 1939, in Pulaski, NY to M. Irene (Emery) and Frank E. Johnson Sr. He graduated from Pulaski HS in 1957 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from SUNY Oswego. He also served in the Merchant Marines. He was an elementary teacher at Lura Sharp Elementary in Pulaski and retired in 1996. On June 29, 1963, he married the love of his life, Nancy Lynn Bliss from Binghamton, NY.
During his youth, he enjoyed playing basketball and football. He took on the role of the father figure exposing his younger siblings to many cultural events. In addition to his love of educating anyone who would listen, he believed in DIY (Do It Yourself) before its time: painting, repairing, and rebuilding anything from household items to sporting goods and furniture was how he spent his free time. If it was broken, Frank could find a way to fix it. His love for refinishing and restoring furniture was what many in the area knew him for. He and Nancy enjoyed traveling, spending time in St Simon’s Island, cruising, watching Broadway shows, listening to big band music, dancing, and entertaining their family and friends. He also loved to share stories over breakfast and go golfing with his friends. He was especially proud of his five grandchildren and loved spending time with them golfing, at musical performances, sporting events and sitting around telling jokes and stories. His sense of humor and quick wit entertained many throughout the years, and you could always count on him for a clever pun or one-liner.
Frank was predeceased by his wife Nancy, sister Evelyn Stedman and his parents. He is survived by his daughters Jill Bennett of Williamsburg, VA and Kris (Ken) Brewer of Verona, NY, grandchildren Justin and Victoria Bennett. Tyler, Nathan and Morgan Brewer, siblings Donald (Jorge Balmaseda) and Ronald (Jim Guilianelli) Johnson, Vickie (Mark) McPeck, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 3rd at the Park United Methodist Church, 2 Hubble Street, Pulaski, immediately followed by a reception in the church social hall. A burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulaski Historical Society, PO Box 721, Pulaski, NY 13142.
