Canastota- Frank E Leviker, 79, passed away on Wed. May 13, 2020, at Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Chittenango.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Christine and Bruce Reylea of Earlville, his son and his companion Brian Leviker and Barb Emmons of Morrisville: two granddaughters, Makayla Leviker and her fiancé Lucas Clark of Eaton and Nicole Reylea of Earlville. His sisters and brothers Cecelia Graham of Albany, Gloria and Floyd Campany of Black River, Larry and Sandy of Lowville, Rosemary Leviker of Virginia and Patrick and Jane of Schenectady, numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank was born on October 19, 1940, in Martinsburg, the son of Paul and Grace Hamblin Leviker. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1960. Frank was a proud Marine Corps Veteran, having served for six years. He had been employed on Mahoney”s farm on the west road in Lowville. Frank and his wife Sally moved to West Eaton and raised their family at their country home. Before retiring he worked for over 30 years as a mason for Remlap Construction of New Woodstock. Frank also volunteered his time at the West Eaton Fire Department in the const5ruction of their fire station. Most recently Frank and Sally have lived in the Canastota area. In Franks golden years of retirement he enjoyed his granddaughters, working on wood projects, plus just being outside watching deer in the yard. Frank was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Sally Tebidor Leviker, his parents Paul and Grace Leviker, and his sister Paulette Edick. Due to the present healthcare concerns, Franks visitation and services will be private. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Lowville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the personal care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison . To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit “paulfuneralhome.net.
