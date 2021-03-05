CANTON: Frank J. Mittiga, age 89, passed away peacefully at his Riverside Drive apartment. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
As per Frank’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service in Calvary Cemetery, Massena with full military honors to take place at the convenience of the family.
Frank J. Mittiga Jr. was born to the late Frank and Angela (Jermano) Mittiga on June 3, 1931 in Massena, NY. He attended Massena schools and graduated from Massena High School, later enlisting into the United States Navy and served his country proudly while onboard the USS Essex during the Korean Conflict. When Frank returned home after his discharge from the Navy, he married Frances H. Cotter on January 11, 1958. She predeceased him in 1975. Frank worked at his father’s restaurant, Frank’s Grill and also worked for the TECON Company during the St. Lawrence Seaway construction. Frank also worked for restaurants in the North Country, including the Townhouse Restaurant in Potsdam, NY and owned and operated various taverns in the Potsdam and Massena area. He was a volunteer Fireman for the Louisville and Potsdam Fire Departments. At one time, Frank was also the St. Lawrence County Fire Department Coordinator. In his later years, Frank enjoyed the company of his dog “Biscuit” and the many other dogs at Maple Ridge Kennel where he spent much of his time. His love for Italian music, wine and food were many of his favorite things. He enjoyed many Italian dinners at his favorite restaurant, Sergi’s in Canton, NY. Frank enjoyed reminiscing about his family gardens and Italian traditions. He was a generous benefactor to the local food pantry, SPCA and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Frank was also the friend of Mindy Burwell’s’ and Dr. Bill Orlando’s family. He spent his last four years with Mindy’s family and their three children, enjoying the kid’s hockey and lacrosse games, BBQ’s, holidays, birthdays and family dinners.
He made wine with Bill and his children for many years at Winemaker’s Depot where he worked for several years. He loved both of their families as if they were his own. From the day he met Bill’s children he would always say “I hope to live long enough to see them all drive”, and He did. Bill’s youngest daughter “Fred”, as he knew her by, is now 21 years old.
Frank had more fables and stories than Aesop, and was always happy to share them. Most were jaw dropping. He was a degree-less Engineer that could fabricate anything out of twine, Duct Tape, wood and glue. And, it would always work to everyone’s amazement. It may not have lasted, but it worked!
Frank is survived by his daughter Gina Allee of Oswego, NY a son Michael Mittiga of New Jersey, two grandchildren; Sarah Allee and Matthew Mittiga. Frank is also survived by a brother Roy F. Mittiga Sr. of Massena, NY along with nephews; Richard J. Donovan of Kendallville, IN, Jeffery, Frankie Mittiga and Roy F. Jr Mittiga all of Massena, NY.
In addition to his parents Roy was predeceased by his wife Frances, a sister Sally Donovan, grandson Travis Allee, and a niece Marie Ann Donovan.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Frank’s memory. Family and friends are encouraged to share photos, memories, stories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.