The funeral service for Frank L. Florio of 104 Oak Manor Crescent, Pittsford, NY will be at Saint Vincent of Paul Catholic Church in Cape Vincent on June 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Mr. Florio, formerly of Cape Vincent passed away peacefully at the Heather Heights Assisted Living Center in Pittsford, NY on June 9, 2023. Internment will be in St. Vincent of Paul Cemetery and will be private. He was 94. He was born in Astoria, New York on December 4, 1928 the son of Attilio and Carmela Bilera Florio. He graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, VA. He married Barbara Ann Kelly on August 16, 1974 in Tenafly, NJ. Mrs. Florio passed away on March 11, 2017. Mr. Florio retired as a sergeant from the Orangetown Police Dept. after 20 years of service. He had also worked for the US Postal Service in Cape Vincent. Mr. Florio was the former mayor of Cape Vincent as well. Mr. Florio enjoyed repairing watches and clocks in his free time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Cape Vincent American Legion Post 832, 248 Broadway St. Cape Vincent, NY 13618. He served in the US Army and later enlisted in the Army National Guard retiring in November 1987. Surviving are his two children Mrs. Brian (Denise) Jones of Pittsford, NY and Allison Florio of Ohio, a stepson and daughter in law Robert and Lisa Barnitt of Arizona. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Mr. Florio is predeceased by his stepchildren Arthur Barnitt, Thomas Barnitt and Annmarie Germain. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc
Frank L. Florio
December 4, 1928 - June 9, 2023
