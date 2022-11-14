The funeral for Frank Potoski will be private. Mr. Potoski of 17415 Martin Rd. Hounsfield died November 7, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on October 27, 1944 in Lowville, NY the son of Walter and Helena Potoski. He attended school at Lowville Academy and later at General Brown High School. Following school he joined the Army in 1966 where he was an engineer. He was honorably discharged on January 26, 1970. Upon returning home he worked for Champion International Paper, the New York AirBrake, and eventually Brownville Specialty Paper to which he retired from.
He married Victoria Vandermill on May 9, 1970 in Sulphur Springs, NY. Mrs. Potoski died January 5, 2018. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed doing carpentry. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and also telling many stories of living on the farm in Pillar Point in his younger years. He was also an avid snowmobile racer.
He is survived by a son and daughter Joseph and Nicole Potoski of Watertown, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his loving wife Victoria, a son Paul Potoski, a daughter Tammy Lynn Potoski, as well as two brothers Stanley and Stephen Potoski and a sister Joan Potoski. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
